(Adds details) MUMBAI, Jan 2 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield staged a turnaround, falling sharply from the day's high as expectation of an interest rate cut gathered steam after the Reserve Bank of India governor reiterated in an interview monetary policy easing can be expected to address concerns on growth. * In an interview with the BBC, Duvvuri Subbarao said it was difficult to time the move, even as focus on growth was expected to be heightened in 2012. * At 2:14 p.m. (0844 GMT), the 10-year yield was at 8.44 percent, sharply down from the day's high of 8.63 percent and below Friday's close of 8.56 percent. * Foreign banks took the lead in bond purchases as they are building fresh positions in the new calendar year, traders said, adding there were expectations of more debt buybacks from the central bank to offset the impact of additional borrowing, which was announced on Friday. * Traders expect the 10-year yield to fall as much as 8.40 percent during the remainder of the session. (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)