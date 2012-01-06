MUMBAI Jan 6 India's federal bond yields were little changed, as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.64 billion) debt auction and the debt buy back slated later today.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield was higher by 1 basis point at 8.34 percent.

* The government will sell 140 billion rupees of debt while the Reserve Bank of India would buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)