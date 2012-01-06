India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 6 India's federal bond yields were little changed, as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.64 billion) debt auction and the debt buy back slated later today.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield was higher by 1 basis point at 8.34 percent.
* The government will sell 140 billion rupees of debt while the Reserve Bank of India would buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: