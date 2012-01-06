* Traders cautious ahead of bond auction, OMO

* Undercurrent positive on rate cut hopes, easing cash

* Food price index down first time in at least 6 years

MUMBAI, Jan 6 India's federal bond yields held largely steady on Friday as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.64 billion) bond auction and the buyback slated later in the day.

Market sentiment, however, was bullish as data on Thursday showed food prices fell in late December for the first time in six years and after Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's comment that interest rates in India had peaked.

The food price index in the year to Dec. 24 fell on an annual basis for the first time since April 2006, data showed on Thursday, dragged down by a high statistical base effect and improved supply of crops..

Interest rates in India have peaked, RBI's Gokarn said on Thursday, adding that economic growth concerns are back on the "centre stage".

At 10:55 a.m. (0525 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 8.33 percent.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was a normal 34.50 billion Indian rupees ($653.4 million).

"The yields are seen sideways ahead of OMO (open market operation) and auction scheduled to be held in later part of the day," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at AK Capital.

"No major cues are seen in the market before the December inflation figure that would help the market in smelling a shift in RBI current anti-inflation stance on the third quarter policy meet."

November factory output data is due on Jan. 12 and the headline inflation number for December is scheduled for release on Jan. 16.

He expects bond yields to move broadly in the 8.31-8.35 percent range in the day.

The government will sell 140 billion rupees of debt while the Reserve Bank of India would buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday.

Traders said easing cash deficit in the system also was helping sentiment.

Banks' borrowing from the RBI's repo operation, through which it injects liquidity, fell to 815 billion rupees on Wednesday, after largely remaining above 1 trillion rupees from Dec. 15. On Thursday, the borrowing was 771.70 billion rupees.

The central bank has raised its interest rates 13 times since March 2010, but left them unchanged at its last monetary policy review in December, saying risks to growth were increasing, suggesting it may relax its stance in coming months.

"Given the huge pipe-line demand for funds from the government, supply of bonds by RBI will be high throughout 2012. The reversal of monetary policy stance could well begin soon by 24th January monetary policy," said J. Moses Harding, head of asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank.

"RBI can afford to guide 1 percent downward shift in rate curve without effecting rate cuts; through infusion of sufficient liquidity into the system. This would mean CRR requirements to be cut down from current 6 percent to 3-4 percent by end of 2012," Harding said.

The central bank's next monetary policy review is on Jan 24.

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.07 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.71 percent. ($1 = 52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)