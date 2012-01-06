(Updates to close)

* Traders await factory output, inflation data

* Decline in food price index, easing cash deficit aids

* RBI unlikely to start easing cycle in January-Nomura

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Jan 6 Indian federal bond yields closed lower on Friday, taking comfort from bullish cut-offs in a 140 billion rupee ($2.66 billion) bond auction, indicating strong demand from banks in a low credit growth environment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.22 percent, sharply lower than Thursday's close of 8.33 percent.

"The bullish cut off in the 8.79 percent and 7.83 percent (bonds) shows robust investor appetite, considering that the cut off (price) levels were higher than the prevailing market levels at the time of bidding," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at L&T Investment Management.

The cut off yields for the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 8.79 percent 2021 bonds in the sale came in lower than market expectations in a Reuters poll.

Traders were awaiting the results of open market operations conducted by the central bank earlier in the day.

After markets closed, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 84.71 billion rupees of bonds versus a target of 120 billion rupees.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were 252.90 billion rupees, more than double the average daily volume.

Data showing a decline in food price index and easing cash deficit also helped the appetite for bonds. .

Banks' borrowing from the RBI's repo operation, through which it injects liquidity, fell below one trillion rupees on Wednesday, after largely remaining above that level since Dec. 15. On Friday, the borrowing was 923.7 billion rupees.

DATA EYED

The food price index data has triggered expectations among some market participants that the central bank may begin reversing its tight monetary stance in the Jan. 24 policy. However, the market's opinions remain mixed. All eyes are set on the November factory output data due on Jan. 12 and the headline inflation number for December scheduled for release on Jan. 16 for cues.

A deputy governor of the RBI, Subir Gokarn, said on Thursday that the economic growth concerns are back on "center stage, and that interest rates in India have peaked.

"On Jan 16, the headline inflation would likely fall below 8 percent, but then it is unlikely that we see a significant fall in sequential momentum of core inflation as INR depreciation effect will come into play," said Vivek Rajpal, India strategist at Nomura.

"It is, therefore, unlikely that RBI will start its easing cycle in January itself. However, chances of beginning of rate cut cycle starting March remains high," he said.

The rupee was the worst performer among Asian currencies last year, losing close to 16 percent against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors pulled out of Asia's third-largest economy on worries over its large fiscal deficit, stubbornly high inflation and slowing growth.

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis points at 7.06 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.71 percent. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)