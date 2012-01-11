Jan 11 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Wednesday, as the market awaited the crucial November factory output data, due Thursday, for cues whether the Reserve Bank of India is likely to begin cutting policy rates soon. * At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.23 percent, steady from its Tuesday's close. * India's industrial output rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, bolstered by a rise in infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll predicted. * Bond yields may ease during the session, as the announcement of a debt buy back by the RBI later this week, has comforted the market, traders said. * The RBI will buy back 120 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) of bonds through open market operation on Jan. 13, it said late on Tuesday. ($1=51.7 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)