* 10-year yield seen at 8.40-8.50 pct at policy time-YES Bank * Market awaits inflation data due on Monday (Updates to mid-morning) Jan 11 Indian federal bond yields rose on Wednesday as traders pruned their portfolios on an emerging view that the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to reverse its tight monetary policy stance when it announces the results of a policy review on Jan. 24. The market is increasingly shifting to a view that the RBI will not immediately begin cutting rates at a time when inflationary pressures persist. In a meeting between bankers and central bank officials on Tuesday, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said that lowering the banks' cash reserve ratio would be contradictory to the RBI's anti-inflationary stance, the Economic Times reported. . This suggested that inflation remained a serious concern for the central bank. "I think the sharp drop in yields that we have seen since the last week of December, (means) the market has possibly over-extended itself," said Nirav Dalal, president and managing director of debt capital markets at YES Bank. "There is a realisation now that RBI is unlikely to reverse its stance in a hurry," he said. Dalal expects the 10-year bond yield to move back to 8.40-8.50 percent around the time of the RBI policy review. At 11:00 a.m. (0530 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.25 percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday's close. Since the last week of December, the 10-year bond yield has fallen 24 basis points as the market priced in rate cuts. Traders are awaiting key data over the next week for clues on what the RBI might do. November factory output data will be announced on Thursday, while December inflation figures will be released on Jan. 16. Industrial output is expected to have risen at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, bolstered by a rise in infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll showed. For November, annual inflation was 9.11 percent. The RBI has said that an inflation rate over 7 percent is above its comfort level. The RBI's announcement of a debt buyback is likely to curtail yields from rising further, traders said. The RBI will buy back 120 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) of bonds through an open market operation on Friday. ($1=51.8 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)