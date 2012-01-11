India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian federal bond yields stayed higher on Wednesday, as a view strengthened that the Reserve Bank of India was unlikely to ease monetary policy at its Jan. 24 meeting. * At 1:54 p.m. (0824 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.26 percent, up 3 basis points from Tuesday's close. * Traders reversed their earlier expectation of a cut in policy rates or cash reserve ratio after the RBI deputy governor was quoted in a report as saying that a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio could be anti-inflationary. The comment indicated that the RBI was unlikely to bring down rates as inflation remained a serious concern. * A further increase in yields was unlikely in the session as a debt buyback announcement from the central bank comforted the market. * The RBI will buyback 120 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) of bonds through an open market operation on Friday. * The market is awaiting key economic data which includes industrial output for November on Thursday, and inflation reading in December--both critical inputs for the central bank's decision making. * Factory output is likely to have grown at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed. ($1=51.7 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: