MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian federal bond yields stayed higher on Wednesday, as a view strengthened that the Reserve Bank of India was unlikely to ease monetary policy at its Jan. 24 meeting. * At 1:54 p.m. (0824 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.26 percent, up 3 basis points from Tuesday's close. * Traders reversed their earlier expectation of a cut in policy rates or cash reserve ratio after the RBI deputy governor was quoted in a report as saying that a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio could be anti-inflationary. The comment indicated that the RBI was unlikely to bring down rates as inflation remained a serious concern. * A further increase in yields was unlikely in the session as a debt buyback announcement from the central bank comforted the market. * The RBI will buyback 120 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) of bonds through an open market operation on Friday. * The market is awaiting key economic data which includes industrial output for November on Thursday, and inflation reading in December--both critical inputs for the central bank's decision making. * Factory output is likely to have grown at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed. ($1=51.7 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)