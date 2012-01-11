* Market awaits Nov factory output data Thursday * Debt buyback plan limits rise in bond yields (Updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian federal bond yields closed mostly steady on Wednesday, coming off intraday highs towards the close on short-covering. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.23 percent, steady from Tuesday's close, and 5 basis points below its intraday high of 8.28 percent. Yields held up most of the day as traders trimmed portfolios on a growing view that the Reserve Bank of India will not announce a cut in policy rates on Jan. 24. RBI Governor Subir Gokarn was quoted in a newspaper as saying that a cut in the bank cash reserve ratio would be contrary to the RBI's anti-inflationary stance. That reinforced expectations that the RBI will remain more focused on taming inflation than boosting growth through a monetary easing. "Bonds were reacting to yesterday's comments from bankers on the possibility of no cut in CRR," said Samiran Chakraborty, head of research at Standard Chartered Bank. "But the big directional move for bonds would come from the policy itself, whether the RBI signals on how quickly the policy would be eased," he said. The 10-year yield has fallen 24 basis points in a span of little over two weeks as market priced-in rate cuts. Inflation data for November showed the inflation rate at 9.11 percent, well above the RBI's comfort level of 7 percent. "The RBI defined 7 percent headline WPI inflation as being clearly above its comfort level as recently as in late-October, and (it) is unlikely to take a chance by cutting rates before more definite signs of softer inflation prints emerge," Barclays Capital said in a note. The government will release the inflation reading for December on Jan. 16. Headline inflation probably fell sharply to 7.50 percent year-on-year from 9.11 percent in November, helped by easing food prices, a Reuters poll showed. During the day, the rise in bond yields were suppressed by a debt buyback slated for Friday, traders said. The RBI will buy back 120 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) of bonds through an open market operation. The market is also awaiting industrial output data for November due on Thursday for clues on interest rates. Factory output is likely to have grown at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 basis points higher at 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate rose 5 basis points to 7.85 percent. ($1=51.7 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)