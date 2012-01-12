India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
(Refiles to add additional code) Jan 12 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Thursday, as traders were cautious ahead of the key industrial output data for November, due later today, which will offer clues on the likely direction of interest rates. * At 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.23 percent, steady from its Wednesday's close. * Factory output may have grown at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: