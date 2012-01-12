(Refiles to add additional code) Jan 12 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Thursday, as traders were cautious ahead of the key industrial output data for November, due later today, which will offer clues on the likely direction of interest rates. * At 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.23 percent, steady from its Wednesday's close. * Factory output may have grown at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)