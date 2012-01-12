(Updates to mid-morning) Jan 12 Indian federal bond yields moved in a narrow band on Thursday, as traders exercised caution ahead of November factory output data, considered a critical factor for the central bank as it considers whether to ease monetary policy. "Given the lack of clarity on the RBI's monetary actions, investor appetite will be low on extended gains below 8.20 percent (on the 10-year bond)," J. Moses Harding, head of asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank, said in a note. At 10:07 a.m. (0437 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.22 percent, down 1 basis point from Wednesday's close. The total volume was 44.40 billion rupees ($857.14 million) on the Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform. Industrial output is expected to have risen at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, bolstered by a rise in infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll showed. The RBI's announcement of a debt buyback is likely to check any rise in yields, traders said. The RBI will buy back 120 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) of bonds through an open market operation on Friday. ($1=51.8 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)