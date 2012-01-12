India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 12 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected factory output data, as expectations of rate cuts persisted. * Buying interest was seen from foreign investors ahead of the expiry of their debt purchase limits around mid-January. * After a brief jump of 3 basis points in reaction to the factory data, yields pulled back closer to Wednesday's close. * Industrial production recovered in November, rising 5.9 percent from a year earlier. * "Traders are holding on because the underlying expectation is still bullish that interest rates are headed lower. It is just a matter of timing," said a dealer at a foreign bank. * At 2:44 p.m. (0914 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.23 percent, steady from Wednesday's close. * Foreign investors have bought $1.76 billion of Indian debt so far in January, according to the Securities & Exchange Board of India. * Yields are likely to stay in a narrow band on caution ahead of a 140-billion-rupee ($2.70 billion) bond auction and debt buyback for Friday. * The total volume was 134.35 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) on the Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform. ($1=51.8 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: