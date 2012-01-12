Jan 12 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected factory output data, as expectations of rate cuts persisted. * Buying interest was seen from foreign investors ahead of the expiry of their debt purchase limits around mid-January. * After a brief jump of 3 basis points in reaction to the factory data, yields pulled back closer to Wednesday's close. * Industrial production recovered in November, rising 5.9 percent from a year earlier. * "Traders are holding on because the underlying expectation is still bullish that interest rates are headed lower. It is just a matter of timing," said a dealer at a foreign bank. * At 2:44 p.m. (0914 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.23 percent, steady from Wednesday's close. * Foreign investors have bought $1.76 billion of Indian debt so far in January, according to the Securities & Exchange Board of India. * Yields are likely to stay in a narrow band on caution ahead of a 140-billion-rupee ($2.70 billion) bond auction and debt buyback for Friday. * The total volume was 134.35 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) on the Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform. ($1=51.8 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)