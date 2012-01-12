(Updates to close) Jan 12 Indian federal bond yields closed little changed as the market held on to the view that the central bank will probably ease monetary policy soon, despite unexpectedly strong growth in factory output for November. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.25 percent, 2 basis points above Wednesday's close. The yield moved in a narrow band for most of the session. "The market is in a denial mode and is still betting on a rate cut, which is evident from the yields," said a senior trader at a private bank. "The 10-year should correct to 8.40 percent closer to the policy (statement on Jan. 24)." Yields briefly rose 3 basis points in reaction to the factory output data but quickly pulled back. "Bond yields seem to be partly unhinged from fundamentals, going by the current levels," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. "It is possibly because of increased foreign investors' buying and also perhaps because of unrealistic expectations from the RBI policy," he said. Industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November in a sign that the economy was picking up, suggesting the RBI may not ease rates immediately. Foreign investors have been buying up Indian bonds before their debt purchase limits expire around mid-January. Foreigners have bought $2.07 billion of Indian debt so far in January, according to the Securities & Exchange Board of India. India's weekly food price index dropped an annualised 2.90 percent in the week to Dec. 31, compared with 3.36 percent in the previous week. With a decline in food prices, the country's headline inflation is expected to ease. But RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said there was no direct link between food inflation and monetary policy, adding that it was relevant only in terms of impact on inflationary expectations. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 basis points lower at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 7.88 percent. On Friday, yields are likely to stay in a narrow band on caution ahead of a 140-billion-rupee ($2.72 billion) bond auction and debt buyback for Friday. ($1=51.5 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)