* 10-year yield may fall to 8.17-8.18 pct Wed on debt buyback - trader

* Expect 10-year yield around 8.50 pct by March - CRISIL

* One-, five-year swap rates settle at six-week high (Adds quotes, details, background)

By Neha Arora

MUMBAI, Jan 17 Indian federal bond yields ended steady on Tuesday, as traders held back buying, awaiting a debt buyback announcement from the Reserve Bank of India.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.22 percent, steady from Tuesday's close, after moving in a tight 8.21-8.24 percent range.

"Market has been waiting for OMO, and the 10-year benchmark yield is likely to fall to 8.17-8.18 percent tomorrow if the announcement happens," said a senior trading official with a state-owned bank, referring to open market operations.

Post market hours, the central bank said it will buyback bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) on Friday.

Banks' borrowings from the RBI's repo auction under the daily liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.55 trillion rupees ($30.39 billion) from Monday's 1.48 trillion.

India will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds on Friday.

Since Nov. 24, the RBI has bought back 695.02 billion rupees of bonds through the open market operations.

Yields were steady for most of the day, as the market has begun to price in no change in interest rates at the RBI's upcoming monetary policy review on Jan. 24.

The market tempered its rate cut view after spate of recent economic data pointed towards pick up in growth as well as persistent pressure on non-food manufacturing prices.

"Had it not been for OMO, the 10-year yield would be at least 10 basis points higher from current levels," said a trader with another state-owned bank.

CRISIL chief economist D.K. Joshi expects the 10-year benchmark yield around 8.50 percent by March.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 150.05 billion rupees, compared with 233.05 billion rupees in the previous session.

The overnight indexed swap rates climbed during the session on the emerging view that any rate cut was unlikely this month. The most traded one- and the benchmark five-year swap rate both settled at over six-week highs.

The five-year swap rate and the one-year rate settled 12 basis points higher each at 7.25 percent and 8.05 percent respectively.

($1=50.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)