MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian federal bond yields are seen treading water early on Wednesday, as the selection of securities to be bought back by the Reserve Bank of India this week was in line with expectations and the market awaits policy review for cues.

* After market hours, the central bank said it will buy back 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday worth 120 billion rupees ($2.37 billion).

* The bonds that are to be sold on Friday to raise 140 billion rupees are 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

* The market has tempered its view on rate cut in the RBI's policy review on Jan. 24, after a spate of recent economic data pointed towards pick-up in growth as well as persistent pressure on non-food manufacturing prices.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open flat and move in a range of 8.20 percent to 8.25 percent, traders said. On Tuesday, the yields settled steady at 8.22 percent. ($1=50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)