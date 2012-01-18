BRIEF-Weizmann approves purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each
* Says approved purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian government bond yields eased early on Wednesday after the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) on Friday.
* After the market closed on Tuesday, the central bank said the buyback bonds are: 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032.
* At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.20 percent.
* Traders said the yield could rise to 8.25 percent later in the day because of fading expectations of a rate cut at the central bank's policy next Tuesday and weighed by rising debt supplies. ($1=50.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.20 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.19/6.23 6.21 6 MONTHS 6.17/6.20 6.19 9 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 1 YEAR 6.21/6.23 6.22 2 YEARS 6.11/6.13 6.12 3 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14 4 YEARS 6.19/6