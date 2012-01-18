* Rate cut expectations fade as core inflation remains high

* Yields expected to be stuck in range until RBI review

* Swap rates steady (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Jan 18 Indian federal bond yields were little changed on Wednesday as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday for direction.

At 10:06 a.m. (0436 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.21 percent.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 30.30 billion rupees ($599 million), below the average of about 40 billion rupees traded in the first two hours.

Bond yields are likely to move in a small range until the policy meeting, in the absence of major news, a senior trader with a foreign bank said.

"Rhetoric from the RBI and Finance Ministry in the last few days has not been supportive of a rate cut," the trader said.

The announcement of a 120 billion rupee bond buyback prompted some buying but traders said the 10-year yield could rise to 8.25 percent later in the day because of fading expectations of a rate cut and as traders clear the decks for 140 billion rupees of bonds to be auctioned on Friday.

The RBI will buy back 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday.

"I think the RBI will (desist from cutting rates)," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, noting that inflation was still above the central bank's comfort zone.

A rate cut could also pressure the rupee, he said.

India's headline inflation rate slowed to a two-year low of 7.47 percent in December as food prices eased, but manufactured products inflation edged up from November.

The five-year swap rate and one-year swap rate were steady at 7.25 percent and 8.05 percent respectively. ($1=50.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)