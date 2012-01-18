MUMBAI, Jan 18 Indian federal bond yields dropped on Wednesday, as the market drew comfort from the Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback announcement, intended to boost cash to help absorb auction supply. * At 1:04 p.m. (0734 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 4 basis points at 8.18 percent. * "Traders are picking up bonds because the OMO announcement has helped, as this will be the last buyback before the RBI policy," said a trader with a foreign bank. * The RBI will buyback 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday. * Since Nov. 24, the RBI has bought back 695.02 billion rupees ($13.71 billion) of bonds through open market operations. * Some traders expect the RBI to lower the bank's cash reserve ratio in its monetary policy on Jan. 24, given the liquidity tightness. * Banks' borrowings from the RBI's repo auction under the daily liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.57 trillion rupees from Tuesday's 1.55 trillion. * The total traded volume on the electronic trading platform was 97.50 billion rupees. ($1=50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)