* Expectation of CRR cut lingers, limiting rise in bond ylds
- traders
* CRR cut likely at RBI's monetary policy review Tues - HDFC
Bank
* Banks' borrowings at RBI's repo window highest since Dec.
23
(Adds quotes, details, updates to close)
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI, Jan 18 Indian federal bond yields
ended lower on Wednesday, as the Reserve Bank of India's debt
buyback plan aimed at infusing liquidity in a cash-strapped
system, triggered buying interest.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 3
basis points lower at 8.19 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.22
percent.
The RBI will buyback 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021,
8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday.
The government will also sell 140 billion rupees ($2.78
billion) of bonds on Friday.
The RBI has bought back 695.02 billion rupees of bonds
through open market operations since late Nov. in a bid to
support the government's enhanced borrowing programme.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee reiterated on Wednesday
that meeting the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent in the
current financial year was a "major challenge".
Some economists still expect the RBI to effect a cut in the
banks' cash reserve ratio, when it releases its monetary policy
review on Jan. 24, thus keeping a lid on bond yields from rising
further, traders said.
A Reuters' poll on the RBI's monetary policy said RBI may
not cut interest rates on Jan. 24, but most respondents said
they expect the central bank to begin monetary easing by end of
June.
7 out of 22 respondents expect the RBI to cut CRR by 25 or
50 basis points at the Jan. review, the poll said.
"What could happen is perhaps a cut in CRR because the
liquidity deficit is way above what was strategised to keep
inflation under check," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at
HDFC Bank.
But recent comments by policymakers suggest that any cut in
the CRR may be akin to easing monetary policy at a time when
non-food manufacturing is still high and bond buybacks may still
be the preferred mode for injecting liquidity.
Banks' borrowings from the RBI's repo auction under the
daily liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.57 trillion
rupees, the highest since Dec. 23. The borrowings stood at 1.55
trillion rupees on Tuesday.
The total traded volume on the electronic trading platform
was 163.05 billion rupees, compared with 150.05 billion rupees
on Tuesday.
Overnight indexed swaps were also lower tracking the fall in
bond yields, and also as stop losses got triggered.
The five-year swap rate settled 4 basis
points lower at 7.21 percent and the one-year rate was down
also 4 basis points at 8.01 percent.
($1=50.4 rupees)
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)