* Expectation of CRR cut lingers, limiting rise in bond ylds - traders * CRR cut likely at RBI's monetary policy review Tues - HDFC Bank * Banks' borrowings at RBI's repo window highest since Dec. 23 (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Jan 18 Indian federal bond yields ended lower on Wednesday, as the Reserve Bank of India's debt buyback plan aimed at infusing liquidity in a cash-strapped system, triggered buying interest. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 3 basis points lower at 8.19 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.22 percent. The RBI will buyback 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday. The government will also sell 140 billion rupees ($2.78 billion) of bonds on Friday. The RBI has bought back 695.02 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations since late Nov. in a bid to support the government's enhanced borrowing programme. Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee reiterated on Wednesday that meeting the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent in the current financial year was a "major challenge". Some economists still expect the RBI to effect a cut in the banks' cash reserve ratio, when it releases its monetary policy review on Jan. 24, thus keeping a lid on bond yields from rising further, traders said. A Reuters' poll on the RBI's monetary policy said RBI may not cut interest rates on Jan. 24, but most respondents said they expect the central bank to begin monetary easing by end of June. 7 out of 22 respondents expect the RBI to cut CRR by 25 or 50 basis points at the Jan. review, the poll said. "What could happen is perhaps a cut in CRR because the liquidity deficit is way above what was strategised to keep inflation under check," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank. But recent comments by policymakers suggest that any cut in the CRR may be akin to easing monetary policy at a time when non-food manufacturing is still high and bond buybacks may still be the preferred mode for injecting liquidity. Banks' borrowings from the RBI's repo auction under the daily liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.57 trillion rupees, the highest since Dec. 23. The borrowings stood at 1.55 trillion rupees on Tuesday. The total traded volume on the electronic trading platform was 163.05 billion rupees, compared with 150.05 billion rupees on Tuesday. Overnight indexed swaps were also lower tracking the fall in bond yields, and also as stop losses got triggered. The five-year swap rate settled 4 basis points lower at 7.21 percent and the one-year rate was down also 4 basis points at 8.01 percent. ($1=50.4 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)