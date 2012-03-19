* Short covering likely as traders light on books - DCB * State-owned banks may pick up bonds before FY12 end * Moody's says India budget credit negative for sovereign * 10-year yield may rise to 8.50 pct if oil rises more (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, March 19 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Monday as traders awaited more details on the new fiscal year's borrowing plan which was unveiled in the budget last week. At 11:01 a.m. (0531 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 8.42 percent from last close. It rose to a two-and-a-half month high of 8.45 percent on the day on Friday after the federal government announced a larger than anticipated market borrowing for 2012/13. "Market is sitting light and is jittery. Traders would tend to cover shorts," said Anoop Verma, associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. Bond yields are likely to be largely stable in the absence of any more scheduled auctions in the current fiscal year that ends March 31, said a dealer with a foreign bank. Yields are also likely to find support from state-owned banks, who will likely prop-up their balance sheets before the financial year close on March 31, traders said. However, traders will await the calendar for 2012/13 market borrowing, which is due in the last week of March, before taking large positions. The government, in its budget for 2012/13, said it will borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($113.77 billion) from the market, higher than the expected 5.3 trillion rupees. New Delhi projected a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than its current year estimated deficit of 5.9 percent, which is also being seen by some analysts on the higher side. Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday the federal government's budget lacked new solutions to address fiscal constraints. On Friday, Standard & Poor's said India's budget for 2012/13 would be mildly negative for the unsolicited credit rating on India. Fiscal deficit alone, however, may not determine the magnitude and pace of rate cuts, as global oil prices and India's economic growth will be considered while determining the rate outlook, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said. Brent crude was above $126 a barrel, as persisting concerns over potential supply disruption from Iran, and prospect of a stronger U.S. economy lifted demand for oil. Traders expect the upside on the 10-year yield to be 8.50 percent, if global oil prices continue to rise. The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 3 basis points to 7.59 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.21 percent. Traders expect 5-year swaps to steady around 7.50 percent level in the near term, while the one-year may bottom out at 8.10 percent, they said. The 10-year yield is likely to trade around 8.40-8.44 percent for the rest of the session, dealers said. ($1 = 50.1) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)