* Short covering likely as traders light on books - DCB
* State-owned banks may pick up bonds before FY12 end
* Moody's says India budget credit negative for sovereign
* 10-year yield may rise to 8.50 pct if oil rises more
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, March 19 Indian federal bond yields were
mostly steady on Monday as traders awaited more details on the
new fiscal year's borrowing plan which was unveiled in the
budget last week.
At 11:01 a.m. (0531 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was unchanged at 8.42 percent from last close. It
rose to a two-and-a-half month high of 8.45 percent on the day
on Friday after the federal government announced a larger than
anticipated market borrowing for 2012/13.
"Market is sitting light and is jittery. Traders would tend
to cover shorts," said Anoop Verma, associate vice-president at
Development Credit Bank.
Bond yields are likely to be largely stable in the absence
of any more scheduled auctions in the current fiscal year that
ends March 31, said a dealer with a foreign bank.
Yields are also likely to find support from state-owned
banks, who will likely prop-up their balance sheets before the
financial year close on March 31, traders said.
However, traders will await the calendar for 2012/13 market
borrowing, which is due in the last week of March, before taking
large positions.
The government, in its budget for 2012/13, said it will
borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($113.77 billion) from the market,
higher than the expected 5.3 trillion rupees.
New Delhi projected a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than its current year
estimated deficit of 5.9 percent, which is also being seen by
some analysts on the higher side.
Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday the federal
government's budget lacked new solutions to address fiscal
constraints.
On Friday, Standard & Poor's said India's budget for 2012/13
would be mildly negative for the unsolicited credit rating on
India.
Fiscal deficit alone, however, may not determine the
magnitude and pace of rate cuts, as global oil prices and
India's economic growth will be considered while determining the
rate outlook, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said.
Brent crude was above $126 a barrel, as persisting concerns
over potential supply disruption from Iran, and prospect of a
stronger U.S. economy lifted demand for oil.
Traders expect the upside on the 10-year yield to be 8.50
percent, if global oil prices continue to rise.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 3
basis points to 7.59 percent, while the one-year rate
was unchanged at 8.21 percent.
Traders expect 5-year swaps to steady around 7.50 percent
level in the near term, while the one-year may bottom out at
8.10 percent, they said.
The 10-year yield is likely to trade around 8.40-8.44 percent
for the rest of the session, dealers said.
($1 = 50.1)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)