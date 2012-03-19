* State-owned banks pick up bonds before fiscal year end * Outright bearish on Indian government securities - RBS * Moody's says federal budget credit negative for India (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, March 19 Indian federal bond yields eased on Monday, retreating from a two-and-a-half month high touched in the previous session, on some quarter-end buying from state-run banks and are seen rangebound in the absence of any scheduled auctions this month. The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which rose as much as 8.45 percent, edged down to close steady at 8.42 percent. It traded in the 8.40-8.45 percent range in the day, with some buying interest seen at the 8.44-8.45 level. The yield jumped 9 basis points on Friday, when the federal government announced a larger-than-anticipated market borrowing for the 2012/13 fiscal year that begins on April 1. "It is just yield-based buying from some investors like public-sector banks, insurance and provident funds," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with the Union Bank of India. Bond yields are seen remaining largely stable in the absence of any scheduled auctions in this fiscal year, dealers said. "People are not willing to undertake large open positions in a shallow market," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. "The markets are thin, so the move does not reflect the underlying tone." Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 53.75 billion rupees ($1.07 billion), nearly half of a normal day's trade. Traders will await the calendar for 2012/13 market borrowing, which is due in the last week of March, before taking large positions. The government, in its budget for 2012/13, said it will borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($113.58 billion) from the market, higher than the expected 5.3 trillion rupees. "We turn outright bearish on India's government securities," said analysts at RBS in a note. "India sharply revised up its current fiscal year budget deficit and offered little credible measures to achieve a smaller budget deficit in the new fiscal," they wrote. New Delhi revised its current year's estimated fiscal deficit target to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 4.6 percent earlier. It expects a lower target of 5.1 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year, which some analysts view is on the higher side. Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday the federal government's budget lacked new solutions to address fiscal constraints. Fiscal deficit alone, however, may not determine the magnitude and pace of interest rate cuts, as global oil prices and India's economic growth will be considered while determining the rate outlook, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said. Brent crude oil held around $125 on Monday as tension over Iran's nuclear programme supported prices, offsetting news of an increase in production from Saudi Arabia and efforts by the United States to ease supply fears. Traders expect the upside on the 10-year yield to be 8.50 percent, if global oil prices continue to rise. The market participants also continue to pin their hopes on the RBI's open market debt purchases to support government bond sale. "The anticipated moderate tightness in the money markets may see the RBI waiting till the second half of FY13 to enter the market," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.61 percent from 7.62 at previous close, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.21 percent. ($1 = 50.1850 Indian rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)