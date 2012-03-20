MUMBAI, March 20 Indian federal bond yield are seen little changed at start on Tuesday as traders awaiting the government borrowing calendar for the fiscal year 2012/13 are unlikely to build large positions. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening around 8.43 percent, dealers said. It closed steady at 8.42 percent on Monday, after rising as much as 8.45 percent. * Traders said the benchmark yield is expected to move in a 8.38 to 8.45 percent range, adding any sharp spike will be capped by value buying. * Dealers will await the calendar for 2012/13 market borrowing, which is due in the last week of March. * The government, in its budget for 2012/13, said it will borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($113.5 billion) from the market, higher than the expected 5.3 trillion rupees. ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)