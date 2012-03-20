* Expect 10-yr yield around 8.50-8.65 pct in April - IndusInd Bank * Yields artificially low as banks buying to improve valuation - trader * Expect one-year OIS to ease, long-end to rise in April - Nomura (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, March 20 Indian bond yields and swaps eased on Tuesday, following comments on inflation from a Reserve Bank of India deputy, fuelling expectation of a rate cut in April. RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who handles monetary policy, said it was not global oil prices alone that would determine inflation, and stabilising food prices were also likely to moderate local inflation. At 11:24 a.m. (0554 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 3 basis points down on the day at 8.39 percent. The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 2 basis points at 7.60 percent and the one-year rate 1 basis point at 8.20 percent. Yields had eased 2 basis points in early trades, as some buying emerged from state-owned banks to prop up their balance sheets before the fiscal year ends on March 31, with traders also buying to cover their short positions. But traders do not expect a sharp fall in yields until the 2012/13 borrowing details are known by March-end. The federal government has announced a gross borrowing plan of 5.7 trillion rupees ($113.3 billion) for 2012/13 in its annual budget last week. "I expect the 10-year yield to be around 8.50-8.65 percent in April because of higher borrowing," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee at IndusInd Bank. If the RBI would cut rates from April, the 10-year yield may be in 8.10-8.35 percent band, Harding said. Some traders see the 10-year yield closer to 8.50 percent by March-end. "I think the yields are artificially low because of banks' buying for valuation purposes," said a trader with a foreign bank. Traders expect the RBI to hold off from conducting further open market bond purchases from April, as liquidity is likely to improve. However, absence of OMOs is likely to put upward pressure on bond yields. The total traded volumes on the electronic trading platform were 30.90 billion rupees, close to the daily average. The one-year swap rates may ease in April due to improved liquidity, while the long-end OIS may go up in response to supply pressure on government bonds, Nomura said in a research note. ($1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)