* Gokarn comments boost April rate cut expectations * Traders see 10-yr yld in 8.50-8.65 range in April, if no rate cut * Nomura expects 1-year OIS to ease, long-end to rise in April (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, March 20 Indian federal bond yields were almost steady after easing earlier in the day, as worries about possible heavy government supply punctured enthusiasm over a central banker's comments on inflation which fuelled interest rate cut hopes in April. Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who handles monetary policy, said slowing growth and a fall in commodity prices may help rein in inflation, boosting hopes of a rate cut in its April 17 policy review. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.41 percent, 1 basis point lower than Monday's close of 8.42 percent, after moving in a narrow 8.38-8.43 percent range in the day. "The RBI reassured that further rate actions will be towards lowering the rates, but the possible heavy government supply is balancing out any positive news flow," a senior trader with a foreign bank said. Yields eased in early trades as some buying emerged from state-run banks to prop up their balance sheets before the 2011/12 fiscal year ends on March 31. The 10-year bond yields are expected to remain rangebound until the 2012/13 borrowing details are known by end-March. The federal government has announced a gross borrowing plan of 5.7 trillion rupees ($113.47 billion) for 2012/13 in its annual budget last week. Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura, expects easy liquidity conditions in April a long with heavy bond supply resulting in the steepening of the overnight indexed swaps (OIS) and bond curve. "This steepening of the curve should also be helped by the potential repo rate cut in 17 April policy, which in our view remains a high probability despite the RBI's cautious stance," Rajpal said. The one-year swap rates may ease in April due to improved liquidity, while the long-end OIS may go up in response to supply pressure on government bonds, Nomura said in a research note. The benchmark bond yield could to be around 8.50-8.65 percent in April because of higher borrowing, traders said, adding, if the RBI rate cut materialises next month, it may ease to 8.10-8.35 percent band. Traders expect the RBI to hold off from conducting further open market operations (OMOs) from April, as liquidity is likely to improve. However, the absence of OMOs is likely to put upward pressure on bond yields. The total traded volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 55.40 billion rupees, nearly half of the average daily volume. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.60 percent from 7.61 percent and the one-year rate at 8.19 percent from Monday's close of 8.21 percent. ($1 = 50.2350 Indian rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)