MUMBAI, March 21 Indian bond yields are expected to be stuck in a narrow band on Wednesday, with traders staying on the sidelines ahead of the government's 2012/13 borrowing calendar due next week. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield should open around 8.42 percent, and move in a 8.38 percent to 8.44 percent range, dealers said. It closed 1 basis point lower at 8.41 percent on Tuesday. * The calendar is likely to be front loaded, with 65 percent to 70 percent of the borrowing scheduled in the first half of the fiscal year starting April, traders forecast. * The government, in its budget for 2012/13, said it will borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($113.5 billion) from the market, higher than the expected 5.3 trillion rupees. ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)