* April-Sept borrowing calendar seen as next trigger * Upside bias on 10-year yields due to supply worries * See 10-year in 8.35-8.60 pct band until April-YES Bank MUMBAI, March 21 Indian federal bond yields dropped marginally in the absence of a debt sale this month and on value buying after last week's selloff, although a clouded inflation and growth outlook prevented a further fall. At 11:02 a.m. (0532 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 8.40 percent, down 1 basis point from Tuesday's close, and has traded in a narrow 8.39-8.41 percent band so far. The yield rose 14 basis points last week after the central bank disappointed the market with a strong anti-inflationary tone, and the government said it would borrow a larger-than-expected amount in the financial year starting in April. "There is some value buying coming in. The world is little quiet now and there is a bit of lull in terms of domestic data, so from that perspective people are using their cash," said Nirav Dalal, managing director and country head of fixed income and debt capital markets at YES Bank. The next trigger will be the government's auction calendar for the first half of the fiscal 2012/13, expected to be announced next week. "The bias is definitely on the upside on 10-year yields. But I am little wary of the overriding consensus being formed on 10-year touching 9 percent level," Dalal said, adding that he expects the 10-year bond to move in 8.35-8.60 percent range until the April monetary policy announcement. Gilt yields, which touched a two-and-half month high of 8.45 percent last week after the 2012/13 federal budget showed the government planned to borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($112.6 billion), have since cooled to some extent on short-covering. "The current buying is more due to short-squeeze and (fiscal) year-end buying. The key now will be April policy statement," said a strategist at a foreign primary dealership. "The market has accounted for a 25 basis point rate cut in April. The key is what RBI says for future rate cuts," the strategist said. The total traded bond volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 18.52 billion rupees, more than half the average volume in mid-morning trade. The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 4 basis points at 7.56 percent and the one-year rate 1 basis point lower at 8.18. Foreign banks and brokerages including Standard Chartered, Nomura and Citibank have reduced their 2012/13 rate cut expectations on inflation risks emerging from higher oil prices. ($1=50.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)