* 10-year yield may top 8.50 pct if rates not cut in April- HSBC * Easing liquidity may pull down 1-yr swaps, steepening OIS curve (Updates to close) By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, March 21 Short-covering nudged Indian federal bond yields lower on Wednesday amid thin trade in a holiday-trimmed week, but trader preference to hold off bets before the announcement of the next fiscal year's first-half borrowing calendar restricted the fall. Indian markets will be closed on Friday for a local holiday. India plans to borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($112.43 billion) in the 2012/13 fiscal year that begins on April 1, the details of which are expected next week, compared with 5.1 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.39 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday's close, after trading in a narrow 8.39-8.41 percent band during the day. "The market is waiting for the borrowing calendar, and the 10-year yield is likely to average in the range of 8.35-8.50 percent until the central bank's monetary policy on April 17," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of interest rates at HSBC Bank. The 10-year yield may top 8.50 percent if the RBI does not cut interest rates in April, Wadhawan said. The 10-year yield may inch closer to 8.50 percent by March-end on higher supply concerns, traders said. Traders also expect the Reserve Bank of India to pause its open market operations (OMOs) due to a possible improvement in liquidity in April. Last week, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said the central bank's OMOs were aimed at liquidity management and not for targeting government bond yields. The 10-year yield had touched a two-and-a-half month high of 8.45 percent last Friday on concerns over the bulky 2012/13 market borrowing. However, intermittent short-covering has pulled down yields marginally. Some of the state-owned banks have been buying bonds to prop-up their balance sheets for the current financial year. On Tuesday, Gokarn, who handles monetary policy at the RBI, s aid slowing growth and a fall in commodity prices may help rein in inflation, boosting hopes of a rate cut in its April policy. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 67.95 billion rupees, marginally higher from the last two sessions, but less than half of last week's average. The one-year OIS rates are likely to ease in April, as liquidity is expected to improve on government spending, and the swaps curve may steepen, traders said. The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 3 basis points lower at 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate eased 2 basis points to 8.17 percent. ($1 = 50.7 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)