MUMBAI, March 22 Indian bond yields are expected to tread water on Thursday, as traders await the government's borrowing calendar next week for the fiscal year 2012/13 for direction. * The calendar is likely to be front loaded, with about 70 percent of the borrowing scheduled in the first half of the fiscal year starting on April 1, traders said. * The government said in its 2012/13 budget it would borrow 5.7 trillion rupees ($112.4 billion) from the market, higher than the expected 5.3 trillion rupees. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield should open around 8.38 percent and move between 8.37 percent and 8.42 percent, with a three-day weekend ahead keeping participants on the sidelines, traders said. It closed down 2 basis points at 8.39 percent on Wednesday. ($1=50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)