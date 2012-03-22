* Rate cut hopes get boost from shrinking China data
* Absence of debt sale this week helps sentiment
* Borrowing calendar due next week to set direction
* 10-year yield may rise to 8.47 pct by March-end - UBS
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian federal bond yields and
swaps eased a tad on Thursday as rate cut hopes got a boost
after China's manufacturing activity shrank, putting the
spotlight on slowing growth in the region.
The absence of a debt sale this week also helped market
sentiment, although traders were circumspect ahead of the
government's borrowing calendar due next week for the fiscal
year that begins on April 1.
At 10:34 a.m. (0505 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was down 1 basis point at 8.38 percent, after
easing 2 bps on Wednesday. The yield is likely to move in a
8.37-8.42 percent band, traders said.
The total traded volume on the central bank's electronic
trading platform was 14.85 billion rupees ($278.54 million),
around the average volume in morning trade.
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate eased 3 basis points each, to 7.54
percent and 8.14 percent, respectively.
"Yields are lower on China PMI, plus a follow through of
yesterday's better closing," said Anoop Verma, associate
vice-president at Development Credit Bank.
China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a
fifth successive month, with the overall rate of contraction
accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the
HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed.
With India's growth also slowing, traders said the Chinese
data would add to expectations for a rate cut by the Reserve
Bank of India at its scheduled meeting on April 17.
However, hopes for aggressive monetary easing have tempered
on growing worries about inflation.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao said the central bank was worried about inflation in
essential items.
India's headline inflation rose a faster-than-expected 6.95
percent from a year earlier in February, after a spike in
vegetable prices fanned food inflation.
Foreign banks and brokerages including Standard Chartered,
Nomura and Citibank have reduced their 2012/13 rate cut
expectations on inflation risks emerging from higher oil prices.
Higher-than-expected 2012/13 borrowing target of 5.7
trillion rupees ($111.98 billion) may push up yields over the
next two months, traders said.
The 10-year yield is likely to rise to 8.47 percent by
month-end, said Ashish Vaidya, executive director and head of
interest rates at UBS.
($1=50.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)