* Rate cut hopes gather steam on growth slowdown in China, Germany * Borrowing calendar due next week to set direction * 10-year yield to be in 8.30-8.45 pct range before April policy - BarCap (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, March 22 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates eased on Thursday, as rate cut hopes gathered steam after data from China and Germany pointed at slowing growth, raising fears that a global economic upturn was unlikely soon. Trading remained thin in the truncated week, with most traders staying cautious ahead of the next fiscal year's borrowing calendar for the April-September period, due next week. Bonds and money markets are shut on Friday for a local holiday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.38 percent, after easing 2 bps on Wednesday. "Data pointing at lower growth in China and Germany and weaker global commodity prices have lead to a higher expectation of rate action in April," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The total traded volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 83.45 billion rupees ($1.65 billion), lower than the average volume of around 100 billion rupees. The benchmark five-year swap rate eased to 7.51 percent from 7.57 percent, and the one-year rate was at 8.10 percent from 8.17 percent. China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month, with the overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed. With India's growth also slowing, traders said the recent spate of data would add to expectations for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India at its scheduled meeting on April 17. However, hopes for aggressive monetary easing have been largely tempered by the central bank's continued concerns about resurgence of inflationary pressures and the government's large fiscal deficit. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the central bank was worried about inflation in essential items. India's headline inflation rose a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent from a year earlier in February, after a spike in vegetable prices fanned food inflation. Foreign banks and brokerages including Standard Chartered, Nomura and Citibank have reduced their 2012/13 rate cut expectations on inflation risks emerging from higher oil prices. The higher-than-expected 2012/13 borrowing target of 5.7 trillion rupees ($111.98 billion) may push up yields over the next two months in the absence of rate cuts, traders said. Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore, expects the 10-year government bond yield to stay in the range of 8.30-8.45 percent before the RBI's April policy meeting. ($1 = 50.6650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)