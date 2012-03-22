* Rate cut hopes gather steam on growth slowdown in China,
Germany
* Borrowing calendar due next week to set direction
* 10-year yield to be in 8.30-8.45 pct range before April
policy - BarCap
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian federal bond yields and
swap rates eased on Thursday, as rate cut hopes gathered steam
after data from China and Germany pointed at slowing growth,
raising fears that a global economic upturn was unlikely soon.
Trading remained thin in the truncated week, with most
traders staying cautious ahead of the next fiscal year's
borrowing calendar for the April-September period, due next
week.
Bonds and money markets are shut on Friday for a local
holiday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down
1 basis point (bp) at 8.38 percent, after easing 2 bps on
Wednesday.
"Data pointing at lower growth in China and Germany and
weaker global commodity prices have lead to a higher expectation
of rate action in April," said Sandeep Bagla, senior
vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
The total traded volume on the central bank's electronic
trading platform was 83.45 billion rupees ($1.65 billion), lower
than the average volume of around 100 billion rupees.
The benchmark five-year swap rate eased to
7.51 percent from 7.57 percent, and the one-year rate
was at 8.10 percent from 8.17 percent.
China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a
fifth successive month, with the overall rate of contraction
accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the
HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed.
With India's growth also slowing, traders said the recent
spate of data would add to expectations for a rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of India at its scheduled meeting on April 17.
However, hopes for aggressive monetary easing have been
largely tempered by the central bank's continued concerns about
resurgence of inflationary pressures and the government's large
fiscal deficit.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao said the central bank was worried about inflation in
essential items.
India's headline inflation rose a faster-than-expected 6.95
percent from a year earlier in February, after a spike in
vegetable prices fanned food inflation.
Foreign banks and brokerages including Standard Chartered,
Nomura and Citibank have reduced their 2012/13 rate cut
expectations on inflation risks emerging from higher oil prices.
The higher-than-expected 2012/13 borrowing target of 5.7
trillion rupees ($111.98 billion) may push up yields over the
next two months in the absence of rate cuts, traders said.
Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital
in Singapore, expects the 10-year government bond yield to stay
in the range of 8.30-8.45 percent before the RBI's April policy
meeting.
($1 = 50.6650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)