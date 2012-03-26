MUMBAI, March 26 Indian bond yields treaded water on Monday, with the market waiting keenly for the government's borrowing calendar for April-September set to be released on Tuesday. * The government has set a gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees ($111.34 billion) for the fiscal year beginning in April, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees. Much of the borrowings could happen in the first half of the year. * At 9:33 a.m. (0403 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady at Thursday's close of 8.38 percent. * Central bank sources told Reuters on Friday the Reserve Bank of India was not uncomfortable with the recent surge in bond yields and is unlikely to use debt buys through open market operation as a tool to contain the fall in bond prices. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)