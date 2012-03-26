* Borrowing schedule due Tuesday to set direction * 10-year yield to be cross 8.50 pct in April first week - traders * Govt seen borrowing 3.6-3.7 trln rupees in April-Sept. - traders (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, March 26 Indian bond yields rose on Monday in a lackluster session, as traders lightened positions ahead of the government's borrowing calendar for April-September set to be released on Tuesday. Traders largely expect borrowing in the range of 3.6 trillion to 3.7 trillion rupees in the first half of the next fiscal year beginning in April. They see the bond yields crossing 8.50 percent by the first week of April. At 10:50 a.m. (0520 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.40 percent, up 2 basis points from its close on Thursday. The market was closed on Friday for a local holiday. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were 7.35 billion rupees ($143.62 million), compared with a normal volume of 30-40 billion rupees in the first two hours of the session. "Traders are shorting positions ahead of tomorrow's borrowing calendar announcement," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services. The government has set a gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees for 2012/13, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees. Much of the borrowings could happen in the first half of the year. Trading volumes had been low in the last few sessions as market participants shied away from building positions, traders said. "The absence of any signals on selective open market operations to mitigate the gush of bond supplies expected in the next fiscal is adding to the jitters," Satapathy said. The Reserve Bank of India is not uncomfortable with the recent surge in bond yields and is unlikely to use debt buys through open market operation as a tool to contain the fall in bond prices, central bank sources told Reuters on Friday. The benchmark five-year swap rate dropped to 7.49 percent from Thursday's close of 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate rose to 8.11 percent from 8.10 percent. ($1 = 51.1750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)