* About 65 pct of borrowing can be front-loaded - IDBI Bank * Govt may borrow 3.6-3.8 trln rupees in April-September-dealers * 10-year yield may top 8.50 pct in April first week-dealers * Volumes hit as borrowing calendar weighs (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, March 26 The benchmark 10-year Indian bond yield settled near a three-month high on Monday on concerns the federal government may announce a bulky first half borrowing in April-September, which may put further upward pressure on yields. The government is slated to announce its fiscal first half borrowing calendar on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped 9 basis points to settle at 8.47 percent. It hit an intraday high of 8.48 percent, its highest since Jan. 2. The market was closed on Friday for a local holiday. "I believe about 65 percent of the total borrowing can be front-loaded," said N.S. Venkatesh, head of treasury at IDBI Bank. The Indian government is expected to borrow between 3.6 trillion and 3.8 trillion rupees ($70.18 billion to $74.07 billion) from the domestic market in the first half of the fiscal year that starts in April, primary dealers said. The session was marred by low volumes, since the market participants were in a wait-and-watch mode for the borrowing details. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 45.80 billion rupees, less than last week's average of about 66 billion rupees. Volumes have slackened over the last five sessions, as traders awaited fresh clues on the borrowing. "Market has been worried about front loading and the likely tenure of bonds and the volumes are lower," said a trader with a foreign primary dealership. The government has set a gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees for 2012/13, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees. Traders expect the 10-year yield to be above 8.50 percent in the first week of April when the fresh borrowings are likely. "When the supply hits in the first week of April, the 10-year will go above 8.50 percent," a trader with a foreign bank said. The Reserve Bank of India is not uncomfortable with the recent surge in bond yields and is unlikely to use debt buys through open market operation as a tool to contain the fall in bond prices, central bank sources told Reuters on Friday. Some traders said the yield on the 10-year yield may rise to 8.70 percent closer to the April 17 policy of the RBI on concerns over inflation, and the huge supply of bonds. The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate settled 3 basis points higher each at 7.53 percent, and 8.13 percent respectively. ($1 = 51.3 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)