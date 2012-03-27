MUMBAI, March 27 Indian bond yields are expected to have an upward bias in thin volumes on Tuesday, as the market fears a supply glut if the government indeed announces a bulky April-September borrowing plan. * The Indian government is likely to borrow between 3.6 trillion and 3.8 trillion rupees ($70.18 billion to $74.07 billion) from the domestic market in the first half of the fiscal year that starts in April, primary dealers told Reuters. * The gross market borrowings by the government for 2012/13 has been set at 5.7 trillion rupees, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open around 8.48 percent and move in a band of 8.48 percent to 8.52 percent. It closed at 8.47 percent on Monday, 9 basis points higher from Thursday's close. * The continuing rise in global oil prices and its impact on domestic inflation and interest rates if the government allows a price increase in retail fuel costs may also weigh on bond prices, traders said. * Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest rates will be kept low. Those comments bolstered markets and weakened the dollar. ($1 = 51.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)