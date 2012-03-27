MUMBAI, March 27 Indian bond yields hit a new near three-month high on Tuesday, as traders fretted over a possible supply glut with expectations of a high April-September borrowing by the government. * At 9:37 a.m. (0407 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 8.50 percent, highest since Jan. 2, and higher than Monday's close of 8.47 percent. * The Indian government is likely to borrow between 3.6 trillion and 3.8 trillion rupees ($70.18 billion to $74.07 billion) from the domestic market in the first half of the fiscal year that starts in April, primary dealers told Reuters. * The gross market borrowings by the government for 2012/13 has been set at 5.7 trillion rupees, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees. * The continuing rise in global oil prices and its impact on domestic inflation and interest rates if the government allows a price increase in retail fuel costs may also weigh on bond prices, traders said. ($1 = 51.3 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)