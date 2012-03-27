* Extent of front-loading of total borrowing a worry-dealers * Benchmark 10-yr yield may touch 8.65 percent in April-Nomura * Any rate cut by RBI in April may provide temporary relief (Updates to close) By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Aditya Phatak MUMBAI, March 27 Indian bond yields rose further to revisit near three month highs on Tuesday on apprehensions of heavy government borrowing in the six months beginning April, due to be announced after market hours. However, buying from state-run banks to prop up their March quarter balance sheets, which also coincides with the fiscal year end, prevented a sharp rise in yields despite the bearish sentiment. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.50 p ercent after hitting 8.54 percent, its highest since Jan. 2. It closed at 8.47 percent on Monday. The total volume traded was a moderate 71.25 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) on the central bank's electronic platform. "Market is worried about the extent of front-loading the government will announce in the borrowing program," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura. He said a rate cut by the central bank may prompt a temporary pullback in yields, but they may rise again to touch 8.65 percent once new supply starts. The government plans to borrow a gross 5.7 trillion rupees ($112.4 billion) for 2012/13, higher than 5.3 trillion rupees polled by Reuters. Dealers expect the bond and swap curve to steepen as expectations of rate cuts in April will keep the shorter-end in check, but concerns of high inflation will weigh on the long-end. "Even if the gross borrowing number comes higher, yields may not cross 8.75 percent as the net number will be lower due to redemptions in the first half," said a senior dealer at a private bank. Around 605.7 billion rupees worth of bonds are due for repayment during April to June. Primary dealers told RBI officials in a recent meeting that they expect the government to borrow between 3.6 trillion and 3.8 trillion rupees from the domestic market in the first half of the fiscal year. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.53 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.12 percent from its previous close of 8.13 percent. ($1 = 50.7 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)