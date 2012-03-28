MUMBAI, March 28 Indian bond yields are seen rising on Wednesday amid tight cash conditions as traders may choose to prune positions eyeing the heavy supply that could hit the market in a holiday-sprinkled first week of April. * Next week, trading in bonds will be shut on Monday as banks close their account books for the 2011/12 financial year and on Thursday and Friday for local holidays. * The government, which released its market borrowing plan for April-September late Tuesday, is due to sell 180 billion rupees ($3.5 billion) of bonds next week. During the period, the government said it will borrow 3.7 trillion rupees ($72.98 billion), in line with market expectations. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open at around 8.52 percent and move in a band of 8.50 percent to 8.55 percent. It closed at 8.50 percent on Tuesday, after touching a near three-month high of 8.54 percent in the session. * The gross market borrowings by the government for the 2012/13 fiscal year that begins on April 1 has been set at 5.7 trillion rupees, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees. ($1 = 50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)