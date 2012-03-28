* Record weekly bond sales spook traders
* Yield seen further rising to 8.70 percent in next week
* Swap rates see subdued moves on rate cut hopes - traders
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, March 28 Indian 10-year benchmark bond
yield hit a 3-month high, with investors seen trimming their
holdings further after the Reserve Bank of India is due to sell
a record amount of weekly debt in the holiday-shortened week of
April 2.
Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it would sell a record
180 billion rupees ($3.55 billion) next week, meaning investors
will have to absorb that supply on Tuesday and Wednesday -- the
only working days for bond markets in the first week of April.
The announcement comes as part of the government's plan to
borrow 3.7 trillion rupees for the broader April-September
period, accounting for the majority of its 5.7 trillion
borrowing for the full fiscal year.
The first half of the fiscal year will feature heavy bond
repayments, with 260 billion rupees worth of 6.85 percent 2012
bonds maturing on April 5.
"The supply is undoubtedly heavy," said B Prasanna, MD and
CEO, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"There is a lot of supply in the long end so the yields are
on the way up," he added
At 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the 10-year bond
was at 8.59 percent, 9 basis points higher from Tuesday's close
of 8.50 percent, and the highest since Jan. 2.
Yields are expected to further rise to 8.70 percent in the
first week of April as the bond sales take place.
The 10-year yield has risen nearly 30 basis points since
March 15 after the government announced a higher-than-expected
borrowing plan.
That has raised some doubts about how aggressively the
central bank can start cutting the repo rate, though traders
still expect the RBI to ease policy at its April 17 meeting.
Market participants also expect the central bank to step in
with open market operations if bond yields breach 8.75 percent
levels.
"Given the huge borrowing program, the RBI will have to
resort to OMO operations to prevent disruptive movement in G-Sec
yields and manage the domestic liquidity situation," said
Indranil Pan, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Pan added he does not expect the RBI to conduct OMOs at the
onset of 2013.
Liquidity tightness still remains a concern, despite a
combined 150 basis points in the cash reserve ratio this
quarter, but investors are expecting that to ease in the first
week of April helped by government spending.
Banks borrowed 1.78 trillion rupees from the central bank's
repo window on Tuesday, almost three folds its comfort level of
600 billion rupees.
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis
point at 7.56 percent, and the one-year rate was
flat at 8.10 percent.
"Swaps have not moved much on hopes RBI will address
liquidity deficit soon," said Anoop Verma, associate
vice-president at Development Credit Bank.
($1 = 50.7650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)