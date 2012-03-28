* Record weekly bond sales spook traders * Yield seen further rising to 8.70 percent in next week * Swap rates see subdued moves on rate cut hopes - traders (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, March 28 Indian 10-year benchmark bond yield hit a 3-month high, with investors seen trimming their holdings further after the Reserve Bank of India is due to sell a record amount of weekly debt in the holiday-shortened week of April 2. Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it would sell a record 180 billion rupees ($3.55 billion) next week, meaning investors will have to absorb that supply on Tuesday and Wednesday -- the only working days for bond markets in the first week of April. The announcement comes as part of the government's plan to borrow 3.7 trillion rupees for the broader April-September period, accounting for the majority of its 5.7 trillion borrowing for the full fiscal year. The first half of the fiscal year will feature heavy bond repayments, with 260 billion rupees worth of 6.85 percent 2012 bonds maturing on April 5. "The supply is undoubtedly heavy," said B Prasanna, MD and CEO, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "There is a lot of supply in the long end so the yields are on the way up," he added At 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the 10-year bond was at 8.59 percent, 9 basis points higher from Tuesday's close of 8.50 percent, and the highest since Jan. 2. Yields are expected to further rise to 8.70 percent in the first week of April as the bond sales take place. The 10-year yield has risen nearly 30 basis points since March 15 after the government announced a higher-than-expected borrowing plan. That has raised some doubts about how aggressively the central bank can start cutting the repo rate, though traders still expect the RBI to ease policy at its April 17 meeting. Market participants also expect the central bank to step in with open market operations if bond yields breach 8.75 percent levels. "Given the huge borrowing program, the RBI will have to resort to OMO operations to prevent disruptive movement in G-Sec yields and manage the domestic liquidity situation," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Pan added he does not expect the RBI to conduct OMOs at the onset of 2013. Liquidity tightness still remains a concern, despite a combined 150 basis points in the cash reserve ratio this quarter, but investors are expecting that to ease in the first week of April helped by government spending. Banks borrowed 1.78 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window on Tuesday, almost three folds its comfort level of 600 billion rupees. The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis point at 7.56 percent, and the one-year rate was flat at 8.10 percent. "Swaps have not moved much on hopes RBI will address liquidity deficit soon," said Anoop Verma, associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. ($1 = 50.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)