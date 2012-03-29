MUMBAI, March 29 Indian government bond yields are expected to climb on Thursday to their highest levels in nearly four months, as traders brace for heavy supplies next week. * After the market closed on Wednesday, the government said it would sell 180 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) of bonds on April 3, an all-time high amount for a single week. * The market will be open for trading only on two days next week due to closing of bank accounts and local holidays. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open around 8.63 percent and rise past 8.64 percent, a level not seen since Dec. 5. * The yield jumped 12 basis points on Wednesday to 8.62 percent after the government unveiled a massive $3.7 trillion ($72.83 billion) borrowing schedule for the fiscal first half beginning April. ($1 = 50.8 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)