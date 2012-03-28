* High 1H FY13 borrowing triggered short selling - HSBC * 10-year yield may rise to 8.65-8.70 pct soon - DCB * OIS curve may steepen as long-end to rise tracking bonds (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, March 28 Indian bond yields and long-end overnight indexed swaps (OIS) rose on Wednesday as supply fears jolted the market after the government unveiled a heavy borrowing schedule for the fiscal first half beginning April. The benchmark 10-year bond yield settled 12 basis points higher at 8.62 percent, near the 3-month high of 8.63 percent touched intraday. Post trading hours on Tuesday, the government said it will borrow 3.7 trillion rupees ($72.83 billion) for the April-September period, accounting for the majority of its 5.7 trillion rupee borrowing for the full fiscal year. It will borrow between 150 billion-180 billion rupees each week. "There is a fear factor because of auctions and some traders are going short," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of interest rates at HSBC. He said the overall direction for yields will be higher because of the heavy supply. The government is scheduled to raise 180 billion rupees in the first auction of the fiscal year, which traders said was a record. Wadhawan expects the 10-year yield to close 2011/12 at 8.60 percent. Some traders expect support for yields on March 30, the last trading day of the fiscal year, as banks would buy bonds to prop up prices for their books. "We may see the 10-year yield going as high as 8.65-8.70 percent in the near term," said Anoop Verma, associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. The government intends to raise 65 percent of its total gross borrowing in the first half that begins in April until September. The 10-year yield has risen nearly 30 basis points since March 15 after the government announced a higher-than-expected borrowing plan. Traders expect the rise in yields to sustain unless the Reserve Bank of India begins cutting rates as early as its April 17 monetary policy. Most traders also do not expect the central bank to resume buying bonds through the open market, the absence of which may keep yields at elevated levels. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 5 basis points at 7.58 percent, while the one-year rate eased 2 basis points to close at 8.10 percent. "The five-year is just tailing bonds, while the one-year is easing because the expectation is liquidity should improve in April," said a trader with a foreign bank. Traders expect the swap curve to steepen, as long-end swaps are likely to continue rising tracking bond yields, while the short-end OIS may ease as liquidity is expected to improve. Liquidity continues to remain tight, and banks' borrowing at the RBI's repo counter rose to a record 1.96 trillion rupees on March 26. However, liquidity is expected to ease next month as government spending kicks in. ($1 = 50.8 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)