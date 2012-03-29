* Auction details trigger selling in 9.15 pct 2024 bond
* Quarter-end buying in benchmark bond seen
* Hopes of rate cut, cash crunch easing supports swap rates
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, March 29 Indian government bond yields
eased marginally on Thursday on bargain-hunting after sell-offs
in the benchmark bond seen in the past few sessions, although
lined-up heavy supply could prevent further falls.
The government said late Wednesday it would sell 180 billion
rupees ($3.54 billion) of bonds on April 3, an all-time high
amount for a single week.
Traders said they were switching positions by exiting the
9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which features in the auction next
week, and buying into the benchmark bond.
"The 9.15 percent 2024 bond is the auction paper and it was
trading at a lower yield. So, the rates are getting aligned,"
said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at Development
Credit Bank.
The market will be open for trading only on two days next
week due to closing of bank accounts and local holidays.
The 10-year bond yield, which has risen nearly 30 basis
points since March 15 on heavy debt supply concerns, hit a near
three-month high of 8.63 percent intraday on Wednesday.
At 10:50 a.m. (0520 GMT), the yield on the benchmark bond
was at 8.57 percent, sharply lower than
Wednesday's close of 8.62 percent. The 9.15 percent 2024 bond
was trading 3 basis points higher on the day at 8.67 percent.
India will borrow 3.7 trillion rupees for the
April-September period, 65 percent of its 5.7 trillion rupee
borrowing planned for the 2012/13 fiscal year.
Some traders expect support for the benchmark bond yield
until the end of the month, the last trading day of the fiscal
year, as banks would buy bonds to prop up prices on their books.
Traders expect the rise in yields to sustain unless the
Reserve Bank of India begins cutting rates as early as its April
17 monetary policy.
"Yields can fall to 8.40-45 percent levels if a rate cut
comes in the April policy. If not, then, supply can take it to
8.80 percent, where buying might come in the hope of open market
operations by the RBI," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with the Union
Bank of India.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.56
percent from Wednesday's close of 7.58 percent, while the
one-year rate was 2 basis points lower at 8.08
percent from its last close.
"Swaps are supported on hopes of a rate cut in April and as
liquidity is expected to ease in April due to redemptions and
government spending," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First
Rand Bank in Mumbai.
Liquidity continues to remain tight, with banks borrowing
1.64 trillion rupees at the RBI's repo counter on Tuesday, after
rising to a record 1.96 trillion rupees on March 26.
($1 = 50.8350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)