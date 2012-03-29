* Auction details trigger selling in 9.15 pct 2024 bond * Quarter-end buying in benchmark bond seen * Hopes of rate cut, cash crunch easing supports swap rates (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, March 29 Indian government bond yields eased marginally on Thursday on bargain-hunting after sell-offs in the benchmark bond seen in the past few sessions, although lined-up heavy supply could prevent further falls. The government said late Wednesday it would sell 180 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) of bonds on April 3, an all-time high amount for a single week. Traders said they were switching positions by exiting the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which features in the auction next week, and buying into the benchmark bond. "The 9.15 percent 2024 bond is the auction paper and it was trading at a lower yield. So, the rates are getting aligned," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. The market will be open for trading only on two days next week due to closing of bank accounts and local holidays. The 10-year bond yield, which has risen nearly 30 basis points since March 15 on heavy debt supply concerns, hit a near three-month high of 8.63 percent intraday on Wednesday. At 10:50 a.m. (0520 GMT), the yield on the benchmark bond was at 8.57 percent, sharply lower than Wednesday's close of 8.62 percent. The 9.15 percent 2024 bond was trading 3 basis points higher on the day at 8.67 percent. India will borrow 3.7 trillion rupees for the April-September period, 65 percent of its 5.7 trillion rupee borrowing planned for the 2012/13 fiscal year. Some traders expect support for the benchmark bond yield until the end of the month, the last trading day of the fiscal year, as banks would buy bonds to prop up prices on their books. Traders expect the rise in yields to sustain unless the Reserve Bank of India begins cutting rates as early as its April 17 monetary policy. "Yields can fall to 8.40-45 percent levels if a rate cut comes in the April policy. If not, then, supply can take it to 8.80 percent, where buying might come in the hope of open market operations by the RBI," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with the Union Bank of India. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.56 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.58 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 basis points lower at 8.08 percent from its last close. "Swaps are supported on hopes of a rate cut in April and as liquidity is expected to ease in April due to redemptions and government spending," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai. Liquidity continues to remain tight, with banks borrowing 1.64 trillion rupees at the RBI's repo counter on Tuesday, after rising to a record 1.96 trillion rupees on March 26. ($1 = 50.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)