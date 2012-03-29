* OMO to bring cheer; ease bond yields by 5-6 bps Fri - traders * Bearish state loan cut-offs hurt bonds * Auction details trigger selling in 9.15 pct 2024 bond * Quarter-end buying in benchmark bond seen (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, March 29 Indian 10-year government bond yields rose from the day's lows on Thursday, hurt by poor investor appetite in a state loan auction which was not fully sold. Bond yields are, however, set to fall on Friday as the central bank's plan to buy bonds will help ease tight cash conditions. Post market hours on Thursday, the RBI said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of bonds through open market operations on Friday. The yield on the benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed at 8.61 percent, rebounding sharply from the low of 8.55 percent. It closed at 8.62 percent on Wednesday. Twelve Indian states raised 63.68 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans as against 75.79 billion rupees planned by 15 states, said the Reserve Bank of India. "The high supply of bonds is leading to the widening of spreads in SDL reflecting that the investors are demanding higher yields to lend," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. Trading in Indian bonds was extended by half-an-hour to 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday, traders said, as the auction results were delayed. The benchmark bond yield saw support in most part of the day on quarter-end demand by banks, to prop up prices on their books. The government said late Wednesday it would sell 180 billion rupees of bonds on April 3, an all-time high amount for a single week. Traders were switching positions by exiting the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds which features in the auction next week. The 9.15 percent 2024 bond yield closed 3 basis points higher on the day at 8.67 percent. "There is hardly any floating stock in 9.15 percent 2024 bond as most of it was taken by RBI in OMOs, so a lot of volatility was seen in the bond as the distortion in the yield curve is getting corrected," Bagla said. The market will be open for trading only on two days next week due to closing of bank accounts and local holidays. The 10-year bond yield, which has risen nearly 30 basis points since March 15 on heavy debt supply concerns, hit a near three-month high of 8.63 percent intraday on Wednesday. India will borrow 3.7 trillion rupees for the April-September period, 65 percent of its 5.7 trillion rupee borrowing planned for the 2012/13 fiscal year. Liquidity continues to remain tight, with banks borrowing 1.61 trillion rupees at the RBI's repo counter on Tuesday, after rising to a record 1.96 trillion rupees on March 26. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 7.55 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.58 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points lower at 8.07 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)