* OMO to bring cheer; ease bond yields by 5-6 bps Fri -
traders
* Bearish state loan cut-offs hurt bonds
* Auction details trigger selling in 9.15 pct 2024 bond
* Quarter-end buying in benchmark bond seen
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, March 29 Indian 10-year government bond
yields rose from the day's lows on Thursday, hurt by poor
investor appetite in a state loan auction which was not fully
sold.
Bond yields are, however, set to fall on Friday as the
central bank's plan to buy bonds will help ease tight cash
conditions.
Post market hours on Thursday, the RBI said it will buy up
to 100 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of bonds through open
market operations on Friday.
The yield on the benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
closed at 8.61 percent, rebounding sharply from
the low of 8.55 percent. It closed at 8.62 percent on Wednesday.
Twelve Indian states raised 63.68 billion rupees via 10-year
state development loans as against 75.79 billion rupees planned
by 15 states, said the Reserve Bank of India.
"The high supply of bonds is leading to the widening of
spreads in SDL reflecting that the investors are demanding
higher yields to lend," said Sandeep Bagla, senior
vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
Trading in Indian bonds was extended by half-an-hour to 5:30
p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday, traders said, as the auction
results were delayed.
The benchmark bond yield saw support in most part of the day
on quarter-end demand by banks, to prop up prices on their
books.
The government said late Wednesday it would sell 180 billion
rupees of bonds on April 3, an all-time high amount for a single
week.
Traders were switching positions by exiting the 9.15 percent
2024 bonds which features in the auction next week. The 9.15
percent 2024 bond yield closed 3 basis points higher on the day
at 8.67 percent.
"There is hardly any floating stock in 9.15 percent 2024
bond as most of it was taken by RBI in OMOs, so a lot of
volatility was seen in the bond as the distortion in the yield
curve is getting corrected," Bagla said.
The market will be open for trading only on two days next
week due to closing of bank accounts and local holidays.
The 10-year bond yield, which has risen nearly 30 basis
points since March 15 on heavy debt supply concerns, hit a near
three-month high of 8.63 percent intraday on Wednesday.
India will borrow 3.7 trillion rupees for the
April-September period, 65 percent of its 5.7 trillion rupee
borrowing planned for the 2012/13 fiscal year.
Liquidity continues to remain tight, with banks borrowing
1.61 trillion rupees at the RBI's repo counter on Tuesday, after
rising to a record 1.96 trillion rupees on March 26.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at
7.55 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.58 percent, while the
one-year rate closed 3 basis points lower at 8.07
percent.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)