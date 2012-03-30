* RBI to buy 100 bln rupees in federal bonds

* More RBI liquidity support seen next year

* Bond gains seen limited given hefty supply (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, March 30 Indian benchmark federal yields dropped on Friday after the central bank's surprise open market operations (OMO) eased some of the concerns about liquidity, though bonds may not rally too much longer given the hefty amount of upcoming debt sales.

The Reserve Bank of India's OMO action was intended to tackle a cash crunch that has been exacerbated by end-of-year tax outflows, and to inject enough liquidity to accomplish what's shaped to be the biggest weekly supply of bonds on record next week.

Because of holidays, markets will have only two working days in which to absorb 180 billion Indian rupees ($3.51 billion) in government bond supplies next week.

Although investors were relieved about the liquidity, the hefty bond supply pipeline could keep yields from falling too much, as analysts recognised the RBI action was not intended to tackle yields themselves.

"The yield will find (a) floor at 8.45-8.50 percent levels," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd, talking about the 10-year benchmark bond.

The surprise OMO move sparked a round of shortcovering, as traders were largely holding short positions or had squared-off trading positions ahead of the end of the 2011 fiscal year on Friday.

At 10:45 a.m.(0515 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.52 percent, after touching a low of 8.48 percent in earlier trades. It close at 8.61 percent on Thursday.

The 10-year yield has risen nearly 30 basis points since March 15 after the government announced its higher-than-expected borrowing plan.

The cash strain in the banking system was evident with banks borrowing 1.61 trillion rupees on Thursday from the central bank's repo window, well above RBIs stated comfort level of 600 billion rupees.

The four-day cash rate surged to a nearly three-and-a-half year high of 15 percent on Friday as banks scrambled to cover reserve needs to prop up their balance sheets at the end of the fiscal year.

India's plans to borrow 65 percent of its total 5.7 trillion rupee borrowing for the 2012/13 fiscal year could also support the case for additional OMOs, after recent cuts in the cash reserve ratio had raised doubts about additional bond purchases.

"I would think RBI will come with more OMOs at the onset of the next fiscal year," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer.

"It is a stated stance of RBI that when there is a liquidity shortage they will come with an OMO," he added.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.55 percent, while the one-year rate was lower by a sharper 8 basis points at 7.99 percent. ($1 = 51.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)