* RBI debt buy disappoints; traders to approach auction cautiously

* Bond yields are headed higher on supply jitters - HSBC (Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, March 30 Indian federal bond yields rebounded from the day's lows on Friday as traders turned bearish on disappointing cut-offs at the Reserve Bank of India's debt purchase through open market operations.

The central bank bought less than half of the 100 billion rupees ($1.96 billion) it had offered to buy at the sale.

Only 16.17 billion rupees worth of the benchmark 10-year bond was accepted by RBI against 68.05 billion rupees worth bonds on offer.

Traders said the mop up by the RBI in the open market operations was low as the holding prices of banks for the papers were higher than the cutoff prices the central bank offered.

"The OMO cut-offs were lower-than-expected (in price terms) and are bearish for the bond market," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.57 percent, springing back from the day's low of 8.48 percent in earlier trades. It closed at 8.61 percent on Thursday.

For the fiscal year 2011/12, the 10-year yield rose 59 basis points as the government had to raise its borrowing programme twice to patch its bulging fiscal deficit.

Friday was the last trading day for the current financial year that ends March 31.

The government is scheduled to raise 180 billion rupees in the debut auction for the next fiscal year on April 3, which traders said was a record.

A cash shortage has sapped demand for federal debt at a time when the government is starting its borrowing plan for the new fiscal year, prompting the central bank to infuse funds into the banking system via debt buybacks.

The upcoming week has only two working days to absorb the debt supply. Going forward, the government will borrow between 150 billion-180 billion rupees each week.

Although investors were relieved that the RBI chose to address their liquidity concerns, the hefty bond supply pipeline is seen pushing yields higher, traders said.

"The lined-up bond supply is large and the market is under pressure so the yields are headed higher from here," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of interest rates at HSBC.

"Direction of the bond yields ahead will depend on the policy pronouncement in the April 17 RBI policy," Wadhawan said, adding if there is a rate cut of 50 basis points then yields can sustain around 8.50-8.65 percent, else yields will go higher.

The 10-year yield has risen as much as 30 basis points since March 15 after the government announced a higher-than-expected borrowing plan.

The cash strain in the banking system was evident with banks borrowing 1.25 trillion rupees on Friday from the central bank's repo window, well above RBI's stated comfort level of 600 billion rupees.

The four-day cash rate surged to a nearly three-and-a-half year high of 15 percent on Friday as banks scrambled to cover reserve needs to prop up their balance sheets at the end of the fiscal year.

India's plans to borrow 65 percent of its total 5.7 trillion rupee borrowing for the 2012/13 fiscal year could also support the case for additional OMOs, after recent cuts in the cash reserve ratio had raised doubts about additional bond purchases.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.57 percent, higher than Thursday's 7.55 percent, while the one-year rate shed 4 basis points to 8.03 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)