* Tbill auction size reduction lifts sentiment * RBI wants to steepen the curve, may bring OMO - Union Bank of India dealer * Swap rates ease as rate cut expectations build (Updates to mid morning) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 4 Indian federal bond yields eased marginally on Wednesday, as the Reserve Bank of India cut back the borrowing size through treasury bills this week, after the government's first auction for fiscal 2012/13 met with poor investor appetite. The gilt auction worth 180 billion rupees ($3.55 billion) on Tuesday, its biggest weekly debt sale ever, had to be partly picked up by underwriters, raising questions about the success of the government's heavy weekly borrowing programme. "The bond auction was a reality check for the government," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with Union Bank of India. Bond dealers' woes have been compounded as there are only two working days this week to absorb the heavy supply. The market was shut on Monday and is closed on Thursday and Friday for local holidays. An improvement in the government's cash balance position has prompted the RBI to reduce the amount of 91-day treasury bills to be sold on Wednesday to 60 billion rupees from an earlier notified 90 billion rupees. The amount of 364-day treasury bills to be sold remains unchanged at 50 billion rupees. "The pain in the market is evident and the lack of demand has prompted RBI to cut back the tbill borrowing size this week, which is a positive," Tagra said. Some bargain buying also emerged after the steep yield rise of 21 basis points in intraday trade in the previous session in the benchmark 10-year paper, taking the yield to a 4-month high. At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the 10-year yield was at 8.71 percent from Friday's close of 8.74 percent. The highest traded paper was the 9.15 percent 2024 bond, clocking double the volume than the benchmark bond, as it was part of the auctioned stock on Tuesday. Dealers also said that some talk about the central bank buying bonds in the secondary market also helped soothe sentiments. The "others" segment in the central bank's dealing platform showed heavy buying of 20.62 billion rupees. The RBI's purchase comes under the category, though details of individual buyers are not disclosed. The government is scheduled to raise 3.7 trillion rupees in April-September, of its projected gross borrowing target of 5.7 trillion for 2012/13. Traders expect the RBI to actively be present in the market to support the auction programme. "The RBI wants to steepen the curve and may bring more open market operations to bring short term yields down," Tagra said. The swap curve was showing signs of steepening on expectations of easing liquidity and rate cut hopes in the April 17 monetary policy review, traders said. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.59 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.62 percent, while the one-year rate was at 7.99 percent from 8.04 percent. ($1 = 50.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)