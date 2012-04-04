* High interest in short-end tbills as traders bet on better cash * Swap rates ease as rate cut expectations build (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 4 Indian federal bond yields eased marginally on Wednesday, as traders bet on the possibility of improved cash conditions ahead, a day after the government's first auction for fiscal 2012/13 met with dismal demand. An auction of treasury bills to raise 110 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) saw aggressive participation in the 91-day segment as traders preferred to move from the longer-end to the shorter-end of the tbill curve, betting on better cash conditions. Banks' borrowing via the central bank's repo window came down to 837.95 billion rupees as against 1.38 trillion rupees on Tuesday, another sign of easing cash conditions. "There are hopes of improvement in liquidity ahead on account of government spending, plus expectations are building up for a CRR cut in policy, which will inturn address the bond yield levels," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. The gilt auction worth 180 billion rupees on Tuesday, its biggest weekly debt sale ever, had to be partly picked up by underwriters, raising questions about the success of the government's heavy weekly borrowing programme. "The bond auction was a reality check for the government," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with Union Bank of India. Bond dealers' woes have been compounded as there are only two working days this week to absorb the heavy supply. The market was shut on Monday and is closed on Thursday and Friday for local holidays. An improvement in the government's cash balance position had prompted the RBI to reduce the amount of 91-day treasury bills sold to 60 billion rupees from an earlier notified 90 billion rupees. Some bargain buying also emerged after the steep yield rise of 21 basis points in intraday trade in the previous session in the benchmark 10-year paper, taking the yield to a 4-month high. The 10-year yield closed at 8.69 percent from Friday's close of 8.74 percent. The highest traded paper was the 9.15 percent 2024 bond, clocking nearly double the volume than the benchmark bond, as it was part of the auctioned stock on Tuesday. Dealers also said that some talk about the central bank buying bonds in the secondary market also helped soothe sentiments. The "others" segment in the central bank's dealing platform showed heavy buying of 20.62 billion rupees on Tuesday. The RBI's purchase comes under the category, though details of individual buyers are not disclosed. The government is scheduled to raise 3.7 trillion rupees in April-September, of its projected gross borrowing target of 5.7 trillion for 2012/13. Traders expect the RBI to actively be present in the market to support the auction programme. "It's going to be difficult to raise the 3.7 trillion rupees debt in the first half of the fiscal year for India if there is no rate cut around the corner, unless it gets attractive via RBI buying in the secondary market to push yields lower," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. Ramanathan does not expect a rate cut in the April policy review. "Crude oil still firm is an outlying factor, they may wait," he said. The swap curve was showing signs of steepening on expectations of easing liquidity and rate cut hopes in the April 17 monetary policy review, traders said. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 7.57 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.62 percent, while the one-year rate closed at 8.00 percent from 8.04 percent. ($1 = 50.6900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)