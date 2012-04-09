MUMBAI, April 9 Indian government bond yields are expected to ease early on Monday, helped by a rise in risk aversion globally after last week's weak U.S. jobs data as well a fall in oil prices. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to open around 8.66 percent and move in a 8.65 to 8.70 percent band, when trading resumes after a four-day break. It last closed 5 basis points down at 8.69 percent. * U.S. payrolls rose far less than expected in March, even as the unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of 8.2 percent. Employers added 120,000 jobs last month, the smallest increase since October. ($1 = 51.1 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)