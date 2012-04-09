* Weak U.S. jobs data helps bonds
* 10-yr bond yield seen in 8.60-8.70 pct range
* OIS rates fall on hopes for repo cut, liquidity
(Updates to midday)
MUMBAI, April 9 Indian government bond yields
fell on Monday tracking a global shift to safe-havens after a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report, though debt prices were
seen unlikely to gain too much ahead of a hefty sale of bills
this week.
Traders were cautious ahead of India's sale of 140 billion
rupees in 91-day and 182-day bills on Wednesday, after the
Reserve Bank of India encountered tepid reaction to its bond
sale last week. and
Still, lending support to bond markets are expectations for
a cut in the repo rate next week at the central bank's policy
meeting and expectations for an improvement in interbank
liquidity.
"Lower global crude prices and a less than steady job
markets in US are favoring government bonds," said Anoop Verma,
an associate vice president at Development Credit Bank.
"Expectations of improved cash conditions on account of
government spending and hopes of a repo rate cut in the upcoming
policy are also lending support," Verma said.
At 11:08 a.m.(0538 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.64 percent, 5 basis points (bps) below
Wednesday's close. It touched a low of 8.62 percent in early
session, when trading resumed after a four-day break.
That marked a reversal from last week, when yields surged
after the RBI's first bond auction of the fiscal year started in
April ended in devolvement.
Bond yields are seen trading in the 8.60 to 8.70 percent
range until the April 17 monetary policy review, traders said.
However, expectations for new government spending and a 25
basis point cut next week are raising some hopes that yields
could fall, and exerting downward p r essure on India's OIS rates.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.53
percent from 7.57 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate
was 7.98 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 24.
from 8.00 percent.
"The one-year OIS has seen a downward trajectory for almost
a week primarily aided by positive market sentiments on
liquidity and rate cut, and on hopes of continuity in the OMO on
a selective basis up til policy," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed
income strategist at A.K. Capital Services.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was high at 32.65 billion rupees ($639.26 million),
below the normal 45 billion rupees usually dealt in the first
two hours of trade.
($1 = 51.0750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and
Rafael Nam)