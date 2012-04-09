* Weak U.S. jobs data helps bonds * 10-yr bond yield seen in 8.60-8.70 pct range * OIS rates fall on hopes for repo cut, liquidity (Updates to midday) MUMBAI, April 9 Indian government bond yields fell on Monday tracking a global shift to safe-havens after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report, though debt prices were seen unlikely to gain too much ahead of a hefty sale of bills this week. Traders were cautious ahead of India's sale of 140 billion rupees in 91-day and 182-day bills on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of India encountered tepid reaction to its bond sale last week. and Still, lending support to bond markets are expectations for a cut in the repo rate next week at the central bank's policy meeting and expectations for an improvement in interbank liquidity. "Lower global crude prices and a less than steady job markets in US are favoring government bonds," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president at Development Credit Bank. "Expectations of improved cash conditions on account of government spending and hopes of a repo rate cut in the upcoming policy are also lending support," Verma said. At 11:08 a.m.(0538 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.64 percent, 5 basis points (bps) below Wednesday's close. It touched a low of 8.62 percent in early session, when trading resumed after a four-day break. That marked a reversal from last week, when yields surged after the RBI's first bond auction of the fiscal year started in April ended in devolvement. Bond yields are seen trading in the 8.60 to 8.70 percent range until the April 17 monetary policy review, traders said. However, expectations for new government spending and a 25 basis point cut next week are raising some hopes that yields could fall, and exerting downward p r essure on India's OIS rates. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.53 percent from 7.57 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate was 7.98 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 24. from 8.00 percent. "The one-year OIS has seen a downward trajectory for almost a week primarily aided by positive market sentiments on liquidity and rate cut, and on hopes of continuity in the OMO on a selective basis up til policy," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was high at 32.65 billion rupees ($639.26 million), below the normal 45 billion rupees usually dealt in the first two hours of trade. ($1 = 51.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Rafael Nam)