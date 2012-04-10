MUMBAI, April 10 Indian government bond yields are expected to move in a narrow band on Tuesday after the previous day's sharp drop, with traders taking a breather before large debt sale auctions this week. * The Reserve Bank of India, which is scheduled to announce its policy statement for 2012/13 next Tuesday, will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) of treasury bills on Wednesday followed by 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield should open little changed and move between 8.63 and 8.66 percent, traders said. * It closed down 6 basis points at 8.63 percent on Monday, after dropping as low as 8.61 percent during trade on hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next week. ($1 = 51.1 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)