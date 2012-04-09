* Weak U.S. jobs data, easing crude oil prices help bonds
* 10-yr bond yield seen in 8.60-8.70 pct range until RBI
policy
* OIS rates fall on hopes for repo cut, liquidity
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, April 9 Indian government bond yields
fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised
concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy,
adding to expectations of a rate cut in the domestic policy
review next week.
Debt prices, however, were seen unlikely to gain too much
ahead of a hefty sale of government paper this week.
Traders were cautious ahead of sale of 140 billion rupees in
91-day and 182-day bills on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of
India encountered tepid reaction to its bond sale last week.
and
The RBI will also sell 150 billion rupees worth of
government bonds on Friday.
Lending support to bond markets are also expectations for an
improvement in interbank liquidity.
"Lower global crude prices and a less than steady job
markets in US are favoring government bonds," said Anoop Verma,
an associate vice president at Development Credit Bank.
Data released on Friday showed U.S. payrolls grew by just
120,000 in March, far below the expected increase of 203,000.
Global crude prices fell more than a $1 on Monday partly on
concerns about the economic recovery of the world's biggest oil
consumer.
"Expectations of improved cash conditions on account of
government spending and hopes of a repo rate cut in the upcoming
policy are also lending support," Verma said.
Traders said lower commodity prices were having an
exaggerated impact on a market which was not running large long
positions ahead of the monetary policy review next week.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at
8.63 percent, 6 basis points (bps) below Wednesday's close. It
touched a low of 8.61 percent in early session, when trading
resumed after a four-day break.
That marked a reversal from last week, when yields surged
after the RBI's first bond auction of the new fiscal year
started in April had to be partly picked up by underwriters.
Bond yields are seen trading in the 8.60 to 8.70 percent
range until the April 17 monetary policy review, traders said.
However, expectations for new government spending and a 25
basis point cut next week are raising some hopes that yields
could fall, and exerting downward p r essure on India's OIS rates.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady
at Wednesday's close of 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate
was 7.96 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 24,
from 8.00 percent.
"The one-year OIS has seen a downward trajectory for almost
a week primarily aided by positive market sentiments on
liquidity and rate cut, and on hopes of continuity in the OMO on
a selective basis up til policy," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed
income strategist at A.K. Capital Services.
He expects one-year swaps to trade in the vicinity of 8
percent till the April policy.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was high at 112.30 billion rupees ($2.20 billion),
above the normal 100 billion rupees usually dealt in a day.
($1 = 51.0750 Indian rupees)
