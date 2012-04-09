* Weak U.S. jobs data, easing crude oil prices help bonds * 10-yr bond yield seen in 8.60-8.70 pct range until RBI policy * OIS rates fall on hopes for repo cut, liquidity (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 9 Indian government bond yields fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy, adding to expectations of a rate cut in the domestic policy review next week. Debt prices, however, were seen unlikely to gain too much ahead of a hefty sale of government paper this week. Traders were cautious ahead of sale of 140 billion rupees in 91-day and 182-day bills on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of India encountered tepid reaction to its bond sale last week. and The RBI will also sell 150 billion rupees worth of government bonds on Friday. Lending support to bond markets are also expectations for an improvement in interbank liquidity. "Lower global crude prices and a less than steady job markets in US are favoring government bonds," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president at Development Credit Bank. Data released on Friday showed U.S. payrolls grew by just 120,000 in March, far below the expected increase of 203,000. Global crude prices fell more than a $1 on Monday partly on concerns about the economic recovery of the world's biggest oil consumer. "Expectations of improved cash conditions on account of government spending and hopes of a repo rate cut in the upcoming policy are also lending support," Verma said. Traders said lower commodity prices were having an exaggerated impact on a market which was not running large long positions ahead of the monetary policy review next week. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.63 percent, 6 basis points (bps) below Wednesday's close. It touched a low of 8.61 percent in early session, when trading resumed after a four-day break. That marked a reversal from last week, when yields surged after the RBI's first bond auction of the new fiscal year started in April had to be partly picked up by underwriters. Bond yields are seen trading in the 8.60 to 8.70 percent range until the April 17 monetary policy review, traders said. However, expectations for new government spending and a 25 basis point cut next week are raising some hopes that yields could fall, and exerting downward p r essure on India's OIS rates. The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at Wednesday's close of 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate was 7.96 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 24, from 8.00 percent. "The one-year OIS has seen a downward trajectory for almost a week primarily aided by positive market sentiments on liquidity and rate cut, and on hopes of continuity in the OMO on a selective basis up til policy," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services. He expects one-year swaps to trade in the vicinity of 8 percent till the April policy. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was high at 112.30 billion rupees ($2.20 billion), above the normal 100 billion rupees usually dealt in a day. ($1 = 51.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Rafael Nam)