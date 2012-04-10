* Rate cut expectations at RBI meet building up - traders
* February IIP data, March inflation nos watched
* S&P meet with Fin Min to review economy closely watched
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, April 10 Indian government bond yields
eased marginally on Tuesday tracking lower overnight U.S.
Treasury yields and on expectations the Reserve Bank of India
may cut policy rates to support domestic growth.
At 10:45 a.m. (GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.62 percent, 1 basis point lower than
Monday's close.
Signs of an easing cash shortage at banks also spurred
demand for bonds, traders said.
However, concerns regarding the government's record
debt-sale program will continue to weigh on demand, they said.
"Supply side concerns continue to remain valid and this will
prevent extended gains below 8.60 percent, while RBI's support
will prevent extended weakness above 8.75 percent," said J.
Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee at IndusInd
Bank.
The RBI will auction 140 billion rupees of treasury bills on
Wednesday, followed by 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to a four-week low, after a
disappointing payrolls report resurfaced economic concerns and
raised bets on extra easing steps by the Federal Reserve.
Market participants are keenly waiting for the February
factory output data on Thursday and March inflation data,
scheduled to be released on Monday, both key prints for the
central bank as it considers whether to ease monetary policy.
The Reserve Bank of India will review monetary policy on
April 17 with an increasing majority of market participants
expecting the central bank to begin cutting interest rates after
raising them 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011. It
has already lowered the cash reserve ratio by a cumulative 125
basis points.
The Times of India newspaper reported that a meeting
between finance ministry officials and Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services to review India's economy w a s scheduled Tuesday.
Bond markets will keenly watch the meeting to see whether
S&P takes any subsequent action on its India ratings outlook
given the bloated fiscal deficit.
Currently S&P rates India's sovereign debt at investment-
grade with a stable outlook.
Still-high government deficits, underlying inflationary
pressure and political uncertainties, have led to higher
government subsidies and stalled reform efforts, weighing on the
country's ratings.
Swaps saw profit taking after the recent rally.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.54
from Monday's close of 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate
was at 7.97 percent from 7.96 percent.
Traders expect the spread between 1-year and 5-year OIS to
see further squeeze on rate cut expectations and as system
liquidity showed signs of easing.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)