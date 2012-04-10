* Rate cut expectations at RBI meet building up - traders * February IIP data, March inflation nos watched * S&P meet with Fin Min to review economy closely watched (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, April 10 Indian government bond yields eased marginally on Tuesday tracking lower overnight U.S. Treasury yields and on expectations the Reserve Bank of India may cut policy rates to support domestic growth. At 10:45 a.m. (GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.62 percent, 1 basis point lower than Monday's close. Signs of an easing cash shortage at banks also spurred demand for bonds, traders said. However, concerns regarding the government's record debt-sale program will continue to weigh on demand, they said. "Supply side concerns continue to remain valid and this will prevent extended gains below 8.60 percent, while RBI's support will prevent extended weakness above 8.75 percent," said J. Moses Harding, head of the asset liability committee at IndusInd Bank. The RBI will auction 140 billion rupees of treasury bills on Wednesday, followed by 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. U.S. Treasury yields fell to a four-week low, after a disappointing payrolls report resurfaced economic concerns and raised bets on extra easing steps by the Federal Reserve. Market participants are keenly waiting for the February factory output data on Thursday and March inflation data, scheduled to be released on Monday, both key prints for the central bank as it considers whether to ease monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of India will review monetary policy on April 17 with an increasing majority of market participants expecting the central bank to begin cutting interest rates after raising them 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011. It has already lowered the cash reserve ratio by a cumulative 125 basis points. The Times of India newspaper reported that a meeting between finance ministry officials and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services to review India's economy w a s scheduled Tuesday. Bond markets will keenly watch the meeting to see whether S&P takes any subsequent action on its India ratings outlook given the bloated fiscal deficit. Currently S&P rates India's sovereign debt at investment- grade with a stable outlook. Still-high government deficits, underlying inflationary pressure and political uncertainties, have led to higher government subsidies and stalled reform efforts, weighing on the country's ratings. Swaps saw profit taking after the recent rally. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.54 from Monday's close of 7.51 percent, while the one-year rate was at 7.97 percent from 7.96 percent. Traders expect the spread between 1-year and 5-year OIS to see further squeeze on rate cut expectations and as system liquidity showed signs of easing. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)